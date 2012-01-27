Benek Lisefski

Minimal Browser Window Chrome (free download)

Minimal Browser Window Chrome (free download) web browser window chrome screenshot portfolio free psd download
Here's the browser chrome design I'm using to wrap around my portfolio screenshots as seen on: http://benekdesign.com

Free PSD download: http://benekdesign.com/downloads/[BENEK]-minimal-browser-chrome.psd

Posted on Jan 27, 2012
