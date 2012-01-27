Terra Spitzner

Tangeriine Logo Ideas

Tangeriine Logo Ideas tangeriine logos logo ideas scrapped fruit tangerine orange green round type typography
Scrapped ideas for a logo for a side project I am working on with @claytoncorreia. (:

