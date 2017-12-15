Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Alex Kunchevsky

RAP GOAT

Alex Kunchevsky
Alex Kunchevsky
Hire Me
  • Save
RAP GOAT trump music cover album icon picture illustration car goat god eminem rap
Download color palette

«Why be a king when you can be a God?»

I’ve made this illustration to celebrate the Eminem’s 9th studio album called ‘Revival’ which has been released today!

View all tags
Posted on Dec 15, 2017
Alex Kunchevsky
Alex Kunchevsky
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Alex Kunchevsky

View profile
    • Like