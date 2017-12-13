Meredith Wallis

No Coast Coffee Roasters — Logo

Meredith Wallis
Meredith Wallis
  • Save
No Coast Coffee Roasters — Logo coffee logotype vintage heritage logo
Download color palette

Working on branding for a coffee roasting company. Logo & symbol are in progress. How can I push this?

View all tags
Posted on Dec 13, 2017
Meredith Wallis
Meredith Wallis

More by Meredith Wallis

View profile
    • Like