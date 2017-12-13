Allie

29/100: | AAR |

Day 29 of illustrating and defining military acronyms!

An after-action review (AAR) is a professional discussion of an event, focused on performance standards, that enables soldiers to discover for themselves what happened, why it happened, and how to sustain strengths and improve on weaknesses. It is a tool leaders and units can use to get maximum benefit from every mission or task.

