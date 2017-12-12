Character Illustration

ARGENT DESIGN

character design art 2d illustration
Is Jake a hero or villain? He looks like an ordinary person, but what does he hide? We created this character for a mobile adventure puzzle game.
More our works you can see here https://argent.design

Posted on Dec 12, 2017
