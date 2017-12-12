New and Improved Imgur Logo ⚡️💚

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hey fam! Im very excited to unveil the new Imgur logo. We spent weeks brainstorming and iterating hundreds of hand drawings and sketches, and I had so much fun collaborating with the Imgur team! Thank you and I hope you can Discover the magic of the Internet with us! Enjoy. ✨
