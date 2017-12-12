Overtime with Ryan Hamrick

It’s our final episode of Overtime, season 2! We’ll be back in 2018 but before then, we’d love to hear from you. If you’re an avid Overtime listener, please take a short survey to let us know what you love about Overtime and what we can improve on.

And now on to episode 27! In this episode, we chat with @Ryan Hamrick, an independent letterer and designer, living in Austin, TX. Ryan shares how he got started with lettering back in 2011, the story behind the Curves Ahead Tour, a few lettering tricks he saves for live workshops, why he’s starting an artist representation agency, and more.

