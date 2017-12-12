Overtime with Ryan Hamrick

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn character design for animation with illustrator & motion director Sarah Beth Morgan on August 18 & 25! 🎟️
It’s our final episode of Overtime, season 2! We’ll be back in 2018 but before then, we’d love to hear from you. If you’re an avid Overtime listener, please take a short survey to let us know what you love about Overtime and what we can improve on.
And now on to episode 27! In this episode, we chat with @Ryan Hamrick, an independent letterer and designer, living in Austin, TX. Ryan shares how he got started with lettering back in 2011, the story behind the Curves Ahead Tour, a few lettering tricks he saves for live workshops, why he’s starting an artist representation agency, and more.
