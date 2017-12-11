Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
27/100: | ENGINEER DIVER |

27/100: | ENGINEER DIVER |
Army Engineer Divers are members of national armies who are trained to undertake reconnaissance, demolition, and salvage tasks underwater. These divers have similar skills and qualifications as professional divers.

Day 27 of illustrating and defining military terms and acronyms! Illustrated here is an engineer diver welding.

