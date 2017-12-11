Giraffing Home For Christmas Dribble

Luke Tudor

Just a quick Festive Illustration using a pun on the Chris Rea’s song “Driving Home for Christmas”

http://www.boney.design/portfolio-items/giraffing-home-christmas

Posted on Dec 11, 2017
