Jack Earsman

"LP" Logo Exploration - Revised

Jack Earsman
Jack Earsman
Hire Me
  • Save
"LP" Logo Exploration - Revised exploration vector illustrator design 2d flat minimal clean logo design logo logo concept lp
Download color palette

Revised the logo, increased the length of the connection between the "L" and "P" to prevent mistaking it for "LF" over "LP"

Lplogo
Rebound of
"LP" Logo Exploration
By Jack Earsman
Jack Earsman
Jack Earsman
UI/UX Desgner @ Hunted Cow Studios
Hire Me

More by Jack Earsman

View profile
    • Like