Jack Earsman

"LP" Logo Exploration

Jack Earsman
Jack Earsman
Hire Me
  • Save
"LP" Logo Exploration exploration vector illustrator design 2d flat minimal clean logo design logo logo concept lp
Download color palette

Logo "LP" = Lemonpuppy

Hit "L" to show your appreciation for this project.

Jack Earsman
Jack Earsman
UI/UX Desgner @ Hunted Cow Studios
Hire Me

More by Jack Earsman

View profile
    • Like