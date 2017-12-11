Dan Lehman

Totes Flawless

Totes Flawless beauty hair troll goblin drawing hand done type funny beyonce totes goat
Here's 2 more of the 5 designs I made for Art Sticks!

Both of these were ink drawings I originally did in 2015, but never had a plan for. This was the perfect opportunity to bring them back!

— Totes design added to my society6 store.

Posted on Dec 11, 2017
