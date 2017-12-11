Dan Lehman

Soft Serve

Here's one of five stickers I designed for Art Sticks. This one is based on an idea I sketched out way back in college but never made into a thing.

You'll be able to buy this sticker (chocolate flavor anyways) from a vending machine in Boulder Colorado soon!

Posted on Dec 11, 2017
