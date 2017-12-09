Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Allie

25/100: | PX |

Allie
Allie
Hire Me
  • Save
25/100: | PX | graphic design sketch digital illustration america us military design arts usa passion project vector procreate military lettering illustration drawing digital drawing digital art art target px
Download color palette

Day 25 of illustrating and defining military terms and acronyms! Illustrated here is PX.

It stands for Post Exchange. I see it as a Target that's on a military post! You go in for one thing and come out with a whole cart full of stuff :)

Allie
Allie
Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
Hire Me

More by Allie

View profile
    • Like