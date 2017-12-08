Allie

24/100: | AXP |

Day 24 of illustrating and defining military terms and acronyms! Illustrated here is AXP.

It stands for Ambulance Exchange Point. These symbols are placed on a map to show where the ambulance exchange point is. It is a location where a patient is transferred from one ambulance to another en route to a medical treatment facility.

