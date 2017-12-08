Marina Astudillo

Minimal Iphone mockup - Sketch app

Minimal Iphone mockup - Sketch app sketch app ios mobile interface ux design ui design minimal mockup ui
UI design needs to shine on its own, I think extra details are... just extra. Here's a very simple mockup that I use in my presentations.
If you would like to use it, feel free to get it here: https://crmrkt.com/2yA4R2

Posted on Dec 8, 2017
