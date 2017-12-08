Abinash Mohanty

Product Ideation sketches

Hi Everyone! Sharing some of the ideation sketches I've been doing for our insurance product. More things things to come, and I will share them accordingly. This is it for now :)

Posted on Dec 8, 2017
Product Designer Manager 👋 illustrator, UX Writer & Mentor

