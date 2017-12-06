22/100: | PC

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 22 of illustrating and defining military terms and acronyms! Illustrated here is a PC, a patrol cap, or otherwise called a "cover".
My neighbor forgot her PC at home the other day and she asked if I could bring it into work for her. So, a little confused, I sent her a photo of a PC computer saying, "Is this it??" Little did I know that she actually meant her hat. The more you know folks!