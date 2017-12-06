Allie

Allie
Allie
22/100: | PC |
Day 22 of illustrating and defining military terms and acronyms! Illustrated here is a PC, a patrol cap, or otherwise called a "cover".

My neighbor forgot her PC at home the other day and she asked if I could bring it into work for her. So, a little confused, I sent her a photo of a PC computer saying, "Is this it??" Little did I know that she actually meant her hat. The more you know folks!

