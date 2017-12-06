Custom Letterpress Pin Backer Card

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Made some custom pin backer designs to send off to the print company for custom letterpress. This is becoming a really cool project for the Compass of Design Community members.
I'm sending out pins and stickers for free to all the members Just as a thank you.
Any new members who join also get these. This is going to be really fun. (: