Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Darian Rosebrook

Custom Letterpress Pin Backer Card

Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook
  • Save
Custom Letterpress Pin Backer Card logo enamel pin ornamental occult secret society lapel pins pins pin pin backer backer card letterpressed letterpress
Custom Letterpress Pin Backer Card logo enamel pin ornamental occult secret society lapel pins pins pin pin backer backer card letterpressed letterpress
Custom Letterpress Pin Backer Card logo enamel pin ornamental occult secret society lapel pins pins pin pin backer backer card letterpressed letterpress
Custom Letterpress Pin Backer Card logo enamel pin ornamental occult secret society lapel pins pins pin pin backer backer card letterpressed letterpress
Custom Letterpress Pin Backer Card logo enamel pin ornamental occult secret society lapel pins pins pin pin backer backer card letterpressed letterpress
Download color palette
  1. pin-back.jpg
  2. compass-of-design-community-pin-designs-2.jpg
  3. sidecar_enamel-pin-mockups.jpg
  4. backer-card-final.jpg
  5. flyer.jpg

Made some custom pin backer designs to send off to the print company for custom letterpress. This is becoming a really cool project for the Compass of Design Community members.

I'm sending out pins and stickers for free to all the members Just as a thank you.

Any new members who join also get these. This is going to be really fun. (:

Compass of design community pin designs 2
Rebound of
Compass Of Design Community Pin Designs 2
By Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook
Darian Rosebrook

More by Darian Rosebrook

View profile
    • Like