M.OSS Industrial Designer Promo Website Work & Contacts Pages

Hello friends,

These are animated Work & Contacts pages of the website I designed for a cool industrial designer. The general idea here was to focus on showcasing stunning furniture and decor items for private homes, offices and commercial spaces as well as presenting 100% handmade production process behind.
Would be happy to hear what you guys think!
Stay tuned for more!

Cheers)

Posted on Dec 6, 2017
