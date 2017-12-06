M.OSS Industrial Designer Promo Website Work & Contacts Pages

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hello friends,
These are animated Work & Contacts pages of the website I designed for a cool industrial designer. The general idea here was to focus on showcasing stunning furniture and decor items for private homes, offices and commercial spaces as well as presenting 100% handmade production process behind.
Would be happy to hear what you guys think!
Stay tuned for more!
Cheers)
