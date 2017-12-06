Mercury Website Redesign—Behance Case

Hi all,

Few months ago we have successfully launched Mercury website. It was a huge website redesign and rebranding project.

It was a big website redesign and rebranding project.

The first discovery workshop was done in January, and we've come a long way since then. It was a great collaboration between the client and different @Degordian teams.

We did: User Experience, Visual communication together with the digital branding, illustration, photoshoots, video production, animation, copyrighting, seo, UI design, front-end, backend development, and more...

I managed to find the time to do a Behance case study, where we show some behind the scenes.Also we try to present a small part of the the project process.

Be sure to check the whole case study on Behance —›

___________

We are available for new projects and we are open for partnership collaborations!

Contact us ›