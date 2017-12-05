Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Allie

21/100: | CBRN |

21/100: | CBRN | lettering design arts procreate america drawing digital drawing military ipad illustration passion project red white and blue usa art digital illustration digital art army radiation chemical danger
Day 21 of illustrating and defining military terms and acronyms! Illustrated here is CBRN.

It stands for chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear. It's the protected measures taken in situations in which CBRN warfare hazards may be present.

Graphic, Web & Motion Designer
