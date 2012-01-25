Bauke Schildt

Skull - Illustrator WIP part 2

Bauke Schildt
Bauke Schildt
  • Save
Skull - Illustrator WIP part 2 skull illustrator wip work in progress
Download color palette

Haven't had any time to work on this today, so here's what I finished yesterday.

I shouldn't be going into details yet, but the temptation was too great. :-)

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2012
Bauke Schildt
Bauke Schildt

More by Bauke Schildt

View profile
    • Like