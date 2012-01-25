Gordon Clines

Oven Bits Court

Oven Bits Court ovenbits caraciture illustrator photoshop avatar
Here's the second installment of my Oven Bits team caricatures. I give you Court Simas (@courtsimas)

These initial versions are intentionally flat with fairly muted colors. I'm thinking about adding some subtle shading and cranking up the color a bit... maybe.

Posted on Jan 25, 2012
