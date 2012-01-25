Robert Schwenkler

I think therefore Im fast

Robert Schwenkler
Robert Schwenkler
  • Save
I think therefore Im fast drawing pen ink
Download color palette

Metaphorical self-portrait done in pen&ink. I like to drive fast and used to race motorcycles so the screen text is a play on the philosophical statement by Descartes "Cogito ergo sum"; "I think therefore I am"

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2012
Robert Schwenkler
Robert Schwenkler

More by Robert Schwenkler

View profile
    • Like