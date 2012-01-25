Devon Henderson

Facebook Timeline

facebook timeline
Updated my Facebook timeline to reflect the logo change in typical hipster style. You can check it out in its entirety on my Facebook. I just wish I knew how to stop FB from doing its Image Death Compression®...

Posted on Jan 25, 2012
