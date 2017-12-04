20/100: | SAPPER

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Day 20 of illustrating and defining military terms and acronyms! Illustrated here is SAPPER. A sapper, also called pioneer or combat engineer, is a combatant or soldier who performs a variety of military engineering duties such as breaching, demolitions, bridge-building, laying or clearing minefields, field defenses as well as building, road and airfield construction and repair.
I chose to illustrate a combat engineer jumping out of a helicopter as well as one rappelling down a cliff.