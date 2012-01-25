Harry Payne

Gs Illustration V1

Harry Payne
Harry Payne
  • Save
Gs Illustration V1 sign website type avenir hello
Download color palette

A little illustration for the "Get in touch" section of a single page site i'm designing at the moment.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2012
Harry Payne
Harry Payne

More by Harry Payne

View profile
    • Like