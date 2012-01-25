Adam Grason

City Spot Illustration

City Spot Illustration city buildings power nuclear trees road homes connection blue green orange
Working on Illustration for an article about the growth of the power line Highway. My concept was to have the City on the left and the suburbs on the right and show the connection between the power sources of the city to the power sources of housing. It's coming together nicely. More shots to come.

Posted on Jan 25, 2012
