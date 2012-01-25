Derek Brown

Phenomenal Pixel Project

Since my recent obsession of creating small pixel characters, I decided that I make it into a series. The Phenomenal Pixel Project! If you have any suggestions for a set of characters I should try, be sure to let me know. I'm really excited, I think this project will be a lot of fun!

Posted on Jan 25, 2012
