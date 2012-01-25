Roberto Saldaña

Drunk Dont`s

Roberto Saldaña
Roberto Saldaña
Drunk Dont`s vector funny illustration arrow humor
This is part of a proyect y have a little forgotten lol, its about this characte showing a selection of DONT`S while u are drunk, every piece have diferente color schemes, and accesories on the character (mantaining the same position) y got 3 so far of the 8 concepted, this one.. Don't get drunk and enter an archery tourmament lol!

Posted on Jan 25, 2012
Roberto Saldaña
Roberto Saldaña

