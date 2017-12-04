Marketing Website Design Animation

Recently we posted the homepage animation, and what you see above is another page of the same website we’ve been working on here, at Zajno, for a client of ours that shall remain nameless. The business provides a full stack of digital marketing services that match the needs of small and medium-sized businesses alike.

Goals: animating the page to show how interaction design can benefit the overall user experience, adding more life to it and just making it look pretty cool.

Approach: we used subtle animations to add smoothness to the elements transitioning. We added some animated illustrations to liven up the page scroll, so that it looks more dynamic and vibrant.

Results: we ended up with a lively and smooth animation of the page. As simple as that. We would love to know what you, guys, think of that!

