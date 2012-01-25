Arturo Herrero

Secret Audio Mixer Ui : Control Knob

ui audio mixer wood clean control knob
The main control knob will be the center of the mixer. My idea is to allow for one big knob to control multiple sound parameters using buttons to select the parameter desired. Feedback is greatly appreciated.

Secret Audio Mixer Ui
Posted on Jan 25, 2012
