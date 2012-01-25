"dribbble last shot" widget

Stéphane Bouget

Android widget i have designed & developped.

It displays your last shot posted on dribbble with some informations updated in real time : views count, comments count, and likes count.
When the shot appears in the top 50 of populars shots, a "star badge" is displayed and show the current position.

more detailed screen :
http://d.pr/U5H1
http://d.pr/GZ5

