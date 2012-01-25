Oliver Wetter

Alchemy Exp. Mod. 02 built. 0.24

experimental photomanipulation digital art digital darkroom alchemy black and white duotone
Another Alchemy experiment, inspired by how Android Jones is using it, just trying out some new ideas with negative space, soft spot toning and of course Alchemy (http://al.chemy.org). Model Gianna Vlachou, Photography: Louis Konstantinou (http://louiskonstantinou.com) hope you like...

