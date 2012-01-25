weirdsgn studio

Tweetmeter

twitter icon ios iphone measure scale bird meter
How long is your tweet? Absolutely, 140 character... :p
Nevermind, this is WIP for my recent project.
I'm not sure we are allowed to put a twitter logo there.

Posted on Jan 25, 2012
