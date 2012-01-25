Luis Lopez Grueiro

Paf

Luis Lopez Grueiro
Luis Lopez Grueiro
  • Save
Paf logo mark brand concept creative logo camera paf shot photographer
Download color palette

Logo I make for a great photographer, Photographer and camera hidden in the letter A.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2012
Luis Lopez Grueiro
Luis Lopez Grueiro

More by Luis Lopez Grueiro

View profile
    • Like