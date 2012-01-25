Sarah Zimmerman

Countdown Freebie!

It's live! Go download our first freebie and check out our landing page at http://themewith.us

:) We're excited to finally unveil this, and working hard towards the deadline of that countdown clock!

Some of our first freebies will include things you've seen on my dribbble, like the e-book theme -- and some things you haven't. This is a side project for fun, so we hope you'll enjoy it too.

Pixels and Code
