Justin W. Siddons

Black Letter WIP 2

Justin W. Siddons
Justin W. Siddons
  • Save
Black Letter WIP 2 black letter typography type vector custom
Download color palette

More progress, still tinkering...

577ef9981840653fbc781c78ba8d0db6
Rebound of
Black Letter WIP
By Justin W. Siddons
View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2012
Justin W. Siddons
Justin W. Siddons

More by Justin W. Siddons

View profile
    • Like