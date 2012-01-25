Ryan Pylipow

Superbowl Event Finder

Previewed this tool awhile back and it launched last week. Designed this with @JoelHubartt (shameless plug: get this guy an invite) and the rest of the team at iGoDigital. Take a look at the live tool at http://www.indianapolissuperbowl.com/ (scroll towards the bottom)

Posted on Jan 25, 2012
