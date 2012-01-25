Visual Jams

Sevenly Shirt do good shirt sevenly threads charity hoody
In case you guys haven't seen yet, my new Sevenly shirt design is up and ready to do some good!

This week's tee provides clothes for 7 kids in Bolivia thru Clothes4Souls! Grab yours here

Posted on Jan 25, 2012
I'm James Graves and these are my visual jams.

