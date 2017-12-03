Allie

19/100: | FA |

19/100: | FA | lettering design arts procreate drawing digital drawing usa illustration charcoal passion project art red white and blue america digital art digital design digital illustration military fa smoke field artillery
Day 19 of illustrating and defining military terms and acronyms! Illustrated here is FA: Field Artillery, AKA the King of Battle.

Let me know what ya'll think!

