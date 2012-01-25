Chris Wilson

Here's a microphone I'm working on as an icon for our pronunciation guide. On-air talent need to know how to say the names of people, places and things, so there's a resource where you can go and listen to someone say it correctly before they have to say it on-air.

The problems I'm running into right now are:
1. The hot background fights for dominance over the gray mic
2. At smaller sizes especially, the words over top of the complex cradle just become a mess. Hard to read.

Posted on Jan 25, 2012
