Here's a microphone I'm working on as an icon for our pronunciation guide. On-air talent need to know how to say the names of people, places and things, so there's a resource where you can go and listen to someone say it correctly before they have to say it on-air.

The problems I'm running into right now are:

1. The hot background fights for dominance over the gray mic

2. At smaller sizes especially, the words over top of the complex cradle just become a mess. Hard to read.