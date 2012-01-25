Karen Kurycki

Watercolor Love

Watercolor Love watercolor illustration hand drawn type hand painted typography color
Some hand-painted type for a submission to Art Heart Denver, in which artists create and donate works of art that will be auctioned off with proceeds benefitting Project Angel Heart and AIGA Colorado.

The rest of mine can be found here: http://cmykaren.com/3377/394079/projects/heart-art-denver

Posted on Jan 25, 2012
