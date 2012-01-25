Mitch Nied

codename eagle

Mitch Nied
Mitch Nied
  • Save
codename eagle theme ios itunes icon cd codename eagle
Download color palette

New project 'Codename Eagle"
Think i finally got the gradients right. Opinions?

Thanks to Kevin Allen For help wth the 3D Part

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2012
Mitch Nied
Mitch Nied

More by Mitch Nied

View profile
    • Like