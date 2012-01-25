Illustration for Graz Secrets

Ines Gamler

It was a privilege to contribute an illustration to the update of Graz Secrets - one of the most beautiful iPhone Apps I've ever seen.

Working on this illustration was a lot of fun and I can't wait to see all the new updates in action.

