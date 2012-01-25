Navigation ･ Likes ･ Follow ･ Comment

Trending designs to inspire you
So here another approach for the navigation next →/← previous. I want something more compact. Please take a look the initial navigation here and tell me what you think?
Also there is like,follow and comment button that will appear when user hover one each picture along with the zoom icon. Crown for likes, avatar for follow, and bubble for comment.
I'm not really sure about the placement & style with that and still looking best way for this. If you have any idea/ suggestions/ critique please tell me.
And for the search field it should be wider when user hover on it. Here Bigger version.