Peter Falkous

Simple Dial

Peter Falkous
Peter Falkous
  • Save
Simple Dial user interface interface ui ux logo web design volume button
Download color palette

Designed for a pensions website, whole set of UI nearly finished.

View all tags
Posted on Jan 25, 2012
Peter Falkous
Peter Falkous

More by Peter Falkous

View profile
    • Like