Smith Goodfellow smith goodfellow communcation public relations logo identity speech icon
Download color palette

Smith Goodfellow are a public relations and communications specialist company based in Macclesfield. They're looking for a rebrand, and this is one of a few ideas I've had floating around.

Posted on Jan 25, 2012
